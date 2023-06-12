27.5 C
News Politics

Italy declares day of mourning for Silvio Berlusconi

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Silvio Berlusconi died on Monday aged 86.

The Italian government has declared a national day of mourning for former premier Silvio Berlusconi who died in Milan on Monday at the age of 86.

The day of mourning is scheduled for Wednesday 14 June when Berlusconi will receive a state funeral at the Duomo in Milan, the government announced.

Italian and European flags on public buildings in Italy will fly at half mast from Monday, reports news agency ANSA.

Berlusconi led the centre-right Forza Italia which is part of Italy's right-wing coalition along with the Fratelli d'Italia party of premier Giorgia Meloni and the Lega of Matteo Salvini.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella led tributes to Berlusconi, hailing him as "a great political leader" while Meloni said: "Berlusconi was above all a fighter, he was a man who was never afraid to defend his convictions and it was exactly that courage and that determination that made him one of the most influential men in the history of Italy."

