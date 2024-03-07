12.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 07 March 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Controversy in Italy over gelato for International Women's Day
News English news in Italy

Controversy in Italy over gelato for International Women's Day

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Genoa launches three new flavours of ice cream dedicated to women.

As Italy prepares to mark International Women's Day on Friday, a controversy has broken out over an initiative in Genoa offering women three new flavours of gelato.

The ice cream offer by three Genovese gelaterie is backed by municipal and regional authorities in the north-west Italian city as well as by the Confartigianato group that serves small business owners and artisans.

The three different flavours include "Val d’Oro e Ibisco" made with a selection of citrus fruits and an infusion of red tea and hibiscus; "Women”, a blueberry and sparkling wine sorbet with passion fruit ripple and grated lemon peel; and “Primavera in rosa”, a pink semifreddo coloured with berry puree and decorated with sponge cake.

"Three different flavors to highlight the uniqueness of each woman, a sweet opportunity to reflect once again on equal opportunities", declared the president of Confartigianato Genova Felice Negri.

The initiative was presented officially on Tuesday by Genova's councillor for equal opportunities Francesca Corso and her counterpart in the Liguria region Simona Ferro, reports Corriere della Sera.

“The three flavours of ice cream dedicated to International Women's Day are a laudable initiative that shines a spotlight on gender equality and the need to build a truly inclusive and woman-friendly society together,” stated Corso.

"Even a simple gesture like eating an ice cream becomes an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of 8 March", added Ferro.

The initiative has sparked a backlash on social media in Italy amid an ongoing debate about the culture of patriarchy, women's rights and gender inequality.

Corriere della Sera also noted that the gelato campaign is a "purely commercial move - the ice creams will be sold at full price, no donations to associations or anti-violence centres are envisaged, there will be no discounts for women."

The feminist collective Non Una Di Meno, which is organising rallies and strikes across Italy on Friday "against patriarchal violence", slammed the Genovese gelato offer.

It responded with a statement noting that France has just enshrined abortion rights in its constitution, the Spanish region of Catalonia is offering women and girls free and reusable period products, while "in Liguria they let us taste three new flavours of pink ice cream. We deserve better."

No Justice No Peace Italia also took aim at the campaign, imagining three alternative flavours: "equal pay", "self-determination over one's own body" and "end of patriarchal rape culture".

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

How Italy is marking International Women's Day on 8 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Saving Eustachio: Parents in Italian city offered cash to name babies after patron saint

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Florence construction site death toll rises to five

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

IT-Alert: Italy's new public alert system and how it works

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -

Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, son of last King of Italy, dies at 86

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome and Milan ban pro-Palestinian rallies on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy premier in video call to Ax-3 astronaut Villadei from Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks 12 years since Costa Concordia disaster

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -