14.1 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 06 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sanremo: Fake bomb alert at Italy's top song contest party
News Lifestyle

Sanremo: Fake bomb alert at Italy's top song contest party

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Villa Nobel evacuated after hoax bomb warning on eve of Sanremo.

Italian police on Monday night evacuated a villa hosting a gala party with many of the 30 guest singers of Sanremo, Italy's most famous music festival, following a bomb threat.

Police had received an anoymous warning about a bomb at Villa Nobel leading them to evacuate the building  at around 23.00, state broadcaster RAI reports.

The area was sealed off as guests returned to their hotels in the Ligurian seaside town of Sanremo however the bomb scare turned out to be a hoax.

The 74th edition of Sannremo, which has been held every year since 1951, will see 30 artists battling it out over five nights from 6-10 February.

Photo credit: Simona Sirio / Shutterstock.com.

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RIS H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
FiR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Garbatella: A short history of Rome's garden quarter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sanremo Music Festival: Italy’s most famous song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Carnevale: Italy's treats for carnival season

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

John Travolta to be guest at Italy's Sanremo Music Festival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Top things to do in Rome in February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Prince Harry’s Spare is Italy’s best selling book in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italian tennis champion Sinner says no to Sanremo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Carnevale: a quick guide to Italy's best carnivals

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -