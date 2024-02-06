Sanremo: Fake bomb alert at Italy's top song contest party

Villa Nobel evacuated after hoax bomb warning on eve of Sanremo.

Italian police on Monday night evacuated a villa hosting a gala party with many of the 30 guest singers of Sanremo, Italy's most famous music festival, following a bomb threat.

Police had received an anoymous warning about a bomb at Villa Nobel leading them to evacuate the building at around 23.00, state broadcaster RAI reports.

The area was sealed off as guests returned to their hotels in the Ligurian seaside town of Sanremo however the bomb scare turned out to be a hoax.

The 74th edition of Sannremo, which has been held every year since 1951, will see 30 artists battling it out over five nights from 6-10 February.

Photo credit: Simona Sirio / Shutterstock.com.