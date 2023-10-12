25.9 C
News Lifestyle

Italy set to bid farewell to Indian summer

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Autumn on its way after extra warm Ottobrata.

Italy is set to usher in a wave of cold, rainy weather this weekend after enjoying an extended 'Ottobrata' with higher than usual temperatures for October, forecasters said.

The unseasonably warm period, which has seen temperatures reach 10 degrees above normal, is set to last until Sunday, according to Il Meteo weather forecast website.

The bad weather will first hit northern Italy on Sunday before spreading to central areas, with next week to bring rain, thunderstorms and a steep drop in temperatures.

In the meantime hordes of people are still going to beaches in Italy, with temperatures in Rome reaching 30 degrees Celsius in recent days.

