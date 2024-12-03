Italy bans self check-in for short lets amid crackdown on overtourism

Key boxes become symbol of mass tourism in Italy.

Tourists staying in short-let rentals in Italy will no longer be able to self check-in to their holiday accommodation, following a ban issued by the Italian interior ministry.

The ban puts an end to checking-in remotely - a practice often done by sending pictures of identification documents via WhatsApp - with guests now required to check-in in person.

The order, issued on 18 November and signed by the head of the state police Vittorio Pisani, affects all forms of tourist accommodation but is aimed particularly at short-term rentals.

The ministry said the tightening of the rules was made as part of anti-terrorism measures, given the "delicate" international situation, and comes ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025 in Rome.

The order effectively bans key boxes which are widely used to enable guests to gain access to their short-term rental, without the hosts needing to meet their visitors.

For many people in Italy, key boxes have become a detested symbol of overtourism and have been the target of protests in Rome and Florence where the mayor recently took steps to ban them from the historic centre.

The order states that without visual identification of guests, the self check-in method risks that the tourist accommodation "may be occupied by one or more individuals whose personal details remain unknown to the competent Police Headquarters, posing a potential danger to the safety of the community."

The move was welcomed by Italy's tourism minister Daniela Santanché as "an essential step to prevent risks and guarantee a peaceful and positive tourist experience", adding that cooperation between the two ministries was key to creating "a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, especially in view of very important events such as the Jubilee 2025".

Rome mayor Roberto Gaultieri also hailed the move "as good news for everyone", welcoming the end of "the padlocks and boxes that disfigure our streets and prevent adequate security checks".

The crackdown by the interior ministry comes amid increased efforts to control overtourism in Italy, notably in Venice where entry fees have been introduced at peak holiday times, and in Rome as the city steps ever closer to Jubilee Year.

The demand for short-term rentals in the Italian capital has led to a growing trend of landlords turning their properties into tourist accommodation, to the detriment of local residents who have to move or are priced out of the market.

The phenomenon has been driven largely by the upcoming Jubilee Year when an estimated 32 million tourists and pilgrims are set to arrive in the Eternal City.

Photo credit: REPORT / Shutterstock.com.