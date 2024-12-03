U.S. Voter in Rome Receives $100 from Elon Musk Amid Election Controversy
With Donald Trump securing victory in the U.S. presidential election, Elon Musk’s controversial strategy of financially incentivizing voters in swing states has taken center stage, raising new questions about the role of wealth in American democracy. In a surprising twist, a U.S. voter living in Rome received a $100 check connected to Musk’s initiative, offering a glimpse into the billionaire’s efforts to sway the election’s outcome.
The voter, who remains anonymous, is registered in Pennsylvania—a crucial battleground state in the election. The check, addressed to them, was sent to their Pennsylvania residence from a sender named “Todd Lewis.” Skeptical at first, the voter discovered the opportunity through the America PAC website, which claimed Musk was offering $100 to registered Pennsylvania voters. All they had to do was sign a petition stating that they agreed with the rights of “free speech” and “to bear arms.” To their surprise, the promised funds were real. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, at least two other Pennsylvania voters reported receiving similar checks from “Todd Lewis,” though Musk’s connection to this individual remains unclear.
Musk’s Influence on Trump’s CampaignElon Musk’s financial involvement in the election was part of a calculated effort to support Donald Trump’s return to the White House. As a vocal proponent of conservative policies, Musk has actively leveraged his vast resources to influence undecided voters, particularly in swing states. Alongside the $100 checks, Musk pledged $1 million each to a select group of voters who signed an online petition backing free speech and Second Amendment rights.
Reports indicate that fifteen individuals, all registered in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia, received the million-dollar prize. These efforts were aimed at bolstering Republican voter turnout in key areas, contributing to Trump’s decisive victory. While the strategy has sparked ethical and legal debates, it underscores Musk’s ability to wield his wealth as a tool for political influence.
Legal and Ethical ConcernsAfter Musk’s announcement of his giveaway, there was pushback from critics and administrators, debating if it was legal. Eleven attorneys and public officials, who have previously served in Republican administrative positions, advised the Department of Justice to investigate further into Musk’s lottery. Within their statement to the Department they argued, “We are aware of nothing like this in modern political history.”
The Common Pleas Court Judge Angelo Foglietta, ruled in favor of Musk to continue announcing the winners of his giveaway. Foglietta made his decision after Musk’s lawyers insisted that the winners are paid spokespeople and not chosen randomly.
Swing States and Electoral VulnerabilitiesThe battleground states, also known as swing states, play an important role in the election. These states could easily turn Democratic or Republican on Election Day, which pushes the presidential candidates to focus their attention on campaigning in these specific states. Musk’s lottery only involved voters in swing states, like the student in Rome from Pennsylvania, with the hopes that it would sway the undecided states to turn red.
