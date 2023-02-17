Italy's record €371 million lottery jackpot shared by 90 winners

Each winner scoops about €4 million.

Italy's record lottery jackpot of €371 million was finally won on Thursday and was shared among 90 winners who placed €5 bets through a combination system.

The Superenalotto jackpot was the highest ever in Italy, smashing the previous record of €209 million won in Lodi in the northern Lombardia region in 2019.

Each of the 90 winners will receive about €4 million and they have 90 days to claim their winnings.

The jackpot was shared among winners across Italy, with the highest number (14) in the Campania region around Naples.

The prize had been building up since 22 May 2021, the last time that six numbers were won, when a lucky player in Fermo in Italy's central Marche region scooped €156 million.

Superenalotto draws are held in Italy every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evening.