Italian police investigate claims Suárez citizenship exam was rigged

Footballer allegedly knew questions in advance and his mark had already been decided.

Prosecutors in Italy are investigating allegations that an Italian language exam taken by Barcelona forward Luis Alberto Suàrez in the central Italian city of Perugia was rigged and that the Uruguayan footballer knew the questions in advance.

The 33-year-old former Liverpool striker sat the exam on 17 September at Perugia's University for Foreigners in order to obtain Italian citizenship, which would have granted him a European passport, pending a potential transfer to Juventus.

With the university’s director and general director now under investigation for "irregularities" relating to the footballer's exam, the Perugia university has issued a statement "reaffirming the correctness and transparency of procedures." 

Suàrez - a controversial player who in the past has faced suspension for biting and racially abusing opponents - is not under investigation in relation to the exam.

The Perugia prosecutor Raffaele Cantone claims that the investigation has uncovered that the exam's themes had been agreed with Suàrez in advance and that the grade was already attributed beforehand, despite the candidate having been found to have "an elementary knowledge of the Italian language during distance lessons held by university teachers.”

Italian newspaper La Repubblica cited a wiretap between two organisers of the exam who were allegedly recorded saying that Suàrez "does not speak a word of Italian. He does not conjugate verbs, he only speaks using the infinitive," adding that "with a salary of €10 million a season, he must pass, he will pass."

Juventus has already filled its quota of non-EU players who can join from a club outside Serie A this season, meaning that Suàrez - whose wife Sofia Balbi holds an Italian passport - could not have joined unless he obtained Italian citizenship.

In the meantime the potential transfer to Juventus has fallen through and Suárez will now be moving to Spanish side Atletico Madrid, ending his six-year career with Barcelona, during which he scored 198 goals in 283 appearances.

Photo credit: RemotePhotoPress / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Piazza Braccio Fortebraccio, 4, 06123 Perugia PG, Italy

View on Map

Italian police investigate claims Suárez citizenship exam was rigged

Piazza Braccio Fortebraccio, 4, 06123 Perugia PG, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72110
Previous article Rome launches major new literary festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: World's tennis stars compete behind closed doors
Sport

Rome: World's tennis stars compete behind closed doors

Rome's 60th anniversary of Olympics
Sport

Rome's 60th anniversary of Olympics

Rome: US billionaire Friedkin signs deal to buy AS Roma
Sport

Rome: US billionaire Friedkin signs deal to buy AS Roma

Alex Zanardi back in intensive care
Sport

Alex Zanardi back in intensive care

Rome Ryder Cup postponed until 2023
Sport

Rome Ryder Cup postponed until 2023

Rome football legend Totti seeks help to find missing Rolex

Rome football legend Totti seeks help to find missing Rolex

Pope hails Alex Zanardi's 'lesson of humanity'
Sport

Pope hails Alex Zanardi's 'lesson of humanity'

Rome: AS Roma footballers wear Black Lives Matter patch
Sport

Rome: AS Roma footballers wear Black Lives Matter patch

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome in 2021
Sport

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome in 2021

Tennis: Italian Open in Rome moves to September
Sport

Tennis: Italian Open in Rome moves to September

Rome prepares for the 2022 Ryder Cup
Sport

Rome prepares for the 2022 Ryder Cup

Coronavirus: Rome cancels Formula E car race
Sport

Coronavirus: Rome cancels Formula E car race

Rome Marathon: Maratona di Roma 2020
Sport

Rome Marathon: Maratona di Roma 2020

Best pubs in Rome to watch Six Nations rugby
Sport

Best pubs in Rome to watch Six Nations rugby

Six Nations 2020 rugby in Rome
Sport

Six Nations 2020 rugby in Rome