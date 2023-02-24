17.1 C
Maurizio Costanzo, Italian journalist and TV icon, dies in Rome at 84

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Costanzo was a familiar face on Italian television for decades.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni led tributes to the celebrated journalist, television host and author Maurizio Costanzo who died in Rome on Friday aged 84.

Hailing him as an "icon of journalism and TV", Meloni said on Twitter that Costanzo "was able to narrate difficult years with courage and professionalism", thanking him for "bringing culture, charm and kindness into the homes of Italians."

Born in Rome in 1938, Costanzo began his career at the age of 18 with the Roman newspaper Paese Sera, and in 1979 he was the founding editor of the short-lived tabloid L'Occhio.

Parallel to journalism, he worked as a radio and TV host, becoming known for the popular Bontà loro show on state broadcaster RAI.

He then moved to Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset network where he hosted The Maurizio Costanzo Show, which became the longest-lasting talk show in Italy.

Costanzo was also a screenwriter for several films, the author of numerous books, and was the co-writer of the lyrics of the song Se telefonando, which was a hit for the singer Mina in 1966.

He was known for standing up to the mafia and in 1993 he survived a car bomb attack carried out by the Cosa Nostra in Rome.

