In Italy, Greta Thunberg stars in Naples Christmas crib

Neapolitan Christmas tradition honours Greta Thunberg.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been chosen as the 'person of the year' by master crib-maker Genny Di Virgilio in Naples, reports news agency ANSA.

Naples is renowned for its Christmas presepe tradition and each year people look forward to seeing the "new entries" - often figures from the world of politics, sport or entertainment.

Over the last year or so the craftsmen at the city's S. Gregorio Armeno workshop have added US president Joe Biden and football legend Diego Maradona, among others, while more recently they honoured Damiano David, frontman of Italy's Eurovision-winning rock band Måneskin.

Genny Di Virgilio with Greta Thunberg figurine in Naples. Photo ANSA.

Now it is the turn of 18-year-old Thunberg who made international headlines when she joined the high-profile Milan climate talks in late September.

The activist has been portrayed in a terracotta figurine wearing her trademark yellow raincoat and holding a placard that reads Skolstrejk for klimatet (School strike for climate).

Cover photo ANSA