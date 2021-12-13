In Italy, Greta Thunberg stars in Naples Christmas crib

Neapolitan Christmas tradition honours Greta Thunberg.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been chosen as the 'person of the year' by master crib-maker Genny Di Virgilio in Naples, reports news agency ANSA.

Naples is renowned for its Christmas presepe tradition and each year people look forward to seeing the "new entries" - often figures from the world of politics, sport or entertainment.

Over the last year or so the craftsmen at the city's S. Gregorio Armeno workshop have added US president Joe Biden and football legend Diego Maradona, among others, while more recently they honoured Damiano David, frontman of Italy's Eurovision-winning rock band Måneskin.

Genny Di Virgilio with Greta Thunberg figurine in Naples. Photo ANSA.

Now it is the turn of 18-year-old Thunberg who made international headlines when she joined the high-profile Milan climate talks in late September.

The activist has been portrayed in a terracotta figurine wearing her trademark yellow raincoat and holding a placard that reads Skolstrejk for klimatet (School strike for climate).

Cover photo ANSA
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76193
Previous article Italy’s amazing sand Nativity Scenes in Jesolo

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy’s amazing sand Nativity Scenes in Jesolo
English news in Italy

Italy’s amazing sand Nativity Scenes in Jesolo

What are Italy's new Super Green Pass covid rules?
English news in Italy

What are Italy's new Super Green Pass covid rules?

Ravanusa: 2 dead, 7 missing in Italy building collapse
English news in Italy

Ravanusa: 2 dead, 7 missing in Italy building collapse

Italy rubbish collection strike on 13 December
English news in Italy

Italy rubbish collection strike on 13 December

Italy bishop tells kids Santa Claus is not real
English news in Italy

Italy bishop tells kids Santa Claus is not real

In Italy, a floating Nativity scene brings Christmas magic to Venice
English news in Italy

In Italy, a floating Nativity scene brings Christmas magic to Venice

Rome residents asked not to wrap Christmas gifts amid trash crisis
English news in Italy

Rome residents asked not to wrap Christmas gifts amid trash crisis

Italy marks Feast of Immaculate Conception with 8 December holiday
English news in Italy

Italy marks Feast of Immaculate Conception with 8 December holiday

Italy welcomes release of Patrick Zaki
English news in Italy

Italy welcomes release of Patrick Zaki

Italy's oldest man dies aged 109
English news in Italy

Italy's oldest man dies aged 109

Italy trade unions call 16 December strike over Draghi budget
English news in Italy

Italy trade unions call 16 December strike over Draghi budget

Wild boar in Italy filmed playing football
English news in Italy

Wild boar in Italy filmed playing football

Italy brings in Super Green Pass covid rules on 6 December
English news in Italy

Italy brings in Super Green Pass covid rules on 6 December

Eitan Biran, boy who survived cable car crash, returns to Italy
English news in Italy

Eitan Biran, boy who survived cable car crash, returns to Italy

Italy unveils new bill to combat violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy unveils new bill to combat violence against women