In Italy, a musician has brain surgery while playing his saxophone

Innovative procedure took place at Paideia International Hospital in Rome.

Doctors at a private clinic in Rome have carried out brain surgery on a patient as he played his saxophone, in a complex operation that lasted nine hours.

The patient, a 35-year-old foreign musician who lives in Rome, was discharged on Thursday after having a brain tumour removed at the Paideia International Hospital.

The operation was led by neurosurgeon Christian Brogna, a leading expert in "awake surgery", with a team of top medical professionals from around the world.

"Awake surgery makes it possible to map with extreme precision during surgery the neuronal networks that underlie the various brain functions such as playing, speaking, moving, remembering, counting", Brogna said, adding that the fact the patient was left-handed made the procedure even more challenging.

"The operation was really complex and required lengthy preparation and very high technology" - said Dr Brogna - "It was one of the first of this kind performed in Italy in a private clinic."

Photo Paideia International Hospital Rome