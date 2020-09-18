I Love Beirut: Laura Pausini to sing at Colosseum for charity concert

Pausini to sing from Colosseum in support of I Love Beirut project.

Italian singer Laura Pausini is to perform in the Colosseum as part of the I Love Beirut project organised by the Lebanese singer Mika to support people affected by the devastating explosion Beirut, his home city, with a major charity concert.

Pausini will perform exclusively from the Colosseum, singing Tra te e il mare, which will form part of the worldwide concert, broadcast live in four time zones on YouTube on Saturday 19 September, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Laura Pausini. Photo credit: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com.

Tickets for the concert are available on the Ticketmaster website, while an I Love Beirut fundraising campaign has also been launched on GoFundMe, reports ANSA.

All ticket proceeds and donations will go directly to helping charities in Beirut, including the Lebanon Red Cross and Save the Children Lebanon.

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

