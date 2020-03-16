Happy birthday Federico: Romans sing to little boy from their balconies

Life in lockdown Italy: quarantined Romans take to their balconies to sing to toddler.

Italy is in total shutdown, as part of efforts to contain the Coronavirus, meaning that birthday parties - even for the smallest among us - are prohibited.

This did not deter one mother in the Testaccio quarter of Rome from arranging an unforgettable surprise for her little boy, who celebrated his second birthday on 15 March, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Following her appeal the day before, at the stroke of six on Sunday, the residents of an entire apartment block took to their balconies to fill the courtyard with song for the special occasion.

The neighbours joined together in a rousing chorus of "Tanti Auguri Federico" before cheering while the delighted birthday boy blew out his candles.

Video Simona Bolognesi / La Repubblica

 

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Exploring Rome's parks
City

Exploring Rome's parks

The Decline of Rome’s iconic Stone Pines
City

The Decline of Rome’s iconic Stone Pines

How to find an Apartment in Rome
City

How to find an Apartment in Rome

Garbatella: Rome's Garden City
City

Garbatella: Rome's Garden City

Rome's Garbatella celebrates 100 years in 2020
City

Rome's Garbatella celebrates 100 years in 2020

Rome: Ostiense is one of Europe's coolest quarters
City

Rome: Ostiense is one of Europe's coolest quarters

Rome: controversy over Trevi Fountain barrier
City

Rome: controversy over Trevi Fountain barrier

Why sinkholes are opening up on Rome's streets
City

Why sinkholes are opening up on Rome's streets

Rome building near Colosseum evacuated
City

Rome building near Colosseum evacuated

Rome police stop Bollywood climb at Trevi Fountain
City

Rome police stop Bollywood climb at Trevi Fountain

Rome celebrates La Befana
City

Rome celebrates La Befana

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve
City

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve

Rome can dream again in 2020 says mayor
City

Rome can dream again in 2020 says mayor

Rome reopens Piazza Navona Christmas Market
City

Rome reopens Piazza Navona Christmas Market

Statue of Goddess Diana appears in Rome canal
City

Statue of Goddess Diana appears in Rome canal