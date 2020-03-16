Happy birthday Federico: Romans sing to little boy from their balconies

Life in lockdown Italy: quarantined Romans take to their balconies to sing to toddler.

Italy is in total shutdown, as part of efforts to contain the Coronavirus, meaning that birthday parties - even for the smallest among us - are prohibited.

This did not deter one mother in the Testaccio quarter of Rome from arranging an unforgettable surprise for her little boy, who celebrated his second birthday on 15 March, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Following her appeal the day before, at the stroke of six on Sunday, the residents of an entire apartment block took to their balconies to fill the courtyard with song for the special occasion.

The neighbours joined together in a rousing chorus of "Tanti Auguri Federico" before cheering while the delighted birthday boy blew out his candles.