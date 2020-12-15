Guide to contemporary art galleries in Rome

A selection of 60 of the best contemporary art galleries in Rome
Rome hosts around 70 museums, including city and state galleries dedicated to contemporary art –MACRO and MAXXI respectively. The capital is also home to a multitude of dynamic, independent art galleries promoting the work of contemporary artists, both Italian and international. Here is a selection of 60 of the best contemporary art galleries in Rome and where to find them.
1/9 Unosunove
Gallery focused on emerging national and international contemporary artists and exploring various media including paintings, sculpture and photography. Via degli Specchi 20, tel. 0697613696, website.
A.A.M. Architettura Arte Moderna
Gallery housing numerous works of contemporary design, photography, drawings and architecture projects. Via dei Banchi Vecchi 61, tel. 0668307537, website.
Contemporary Cluster
Visual art, design, architecture, fashion design and beauty apothecary in a 17th-century palace. Via dei Barbieri 7, tel. 0668805928, website.
C.R.E.T.A.
Cultural association promoting ceramics and the visual, humanistic, musical and culinary arts through workshops, exhibitions and artist residencies. Palazzo Delfini, via dei Delfini 17, tel. 0689827701, website.
Dorothy Circus Gallery
Prominent gallery specialising in international pop-surrealist art. Via dei Pettinari 76, tel. 0668805928, website.
Emmeotto Living Gallery
This contemporary art gallery in the historic Palazzo Taverna hosts exhibitions and events uniting the world of art, design and fashion. Via di Monte Giordano 36, tel. 0668301127, website.
Ex Elettrofonica
This architecturally unique contemporary art gallery promotes and supports the work of young international artists. Vicolo S. Onofrio 10-11, tel. 0664760163, website.
CLOSED Federica Schiavo Gallery
Hosts large solo and group shows of well-known contemporary artists. Piazza di Montevecchio 16, tel. 0645432028, website.
Fondazione Giuliani per l’Arte Contemporanea
The Giuliani Foundation for Contemporary Art is a private non-profit foundation that produces three contemporary art exhibitions each year. Via Gustavo Bianchi 1, tel. 0657301091, website.
Fondazione Memmo
Contemporary art space that hosts established foreign artists for site-specific exhibitions. Via Fontanella Borghese 56b, tel. 0668136598, website.
Fondazione Pastificio Cerere
This non-profit foundation develops and promotes educational projects and residencies for young artists and curators, as well as a programme of exhibitions, lectures, workshops and studio visits. Via degli Ausoni 7, tel. 0645422960, website.
Fondazione Volume!
The Volume Foundation exhibits works created specifically for the gallery with the goal of fusing art and landscape. Via di S. Francesco di Sales 86-88, tel. 06 6892431, website.
Franz Paludetto
Gallery in S. Lorenzo that promotes the work of Italian and international contemporary artists. Via degli Ausoni 18, website.
Frutta
This contemporary art gallery supports international and local artists in its unique space. Via dei Salumi 53, tel. 0645508934, website.
Gagosian Gallery
The Rome branch of this international contemporary art gallery hosts some of the biggest names in modern art. Via Francesco Crispi 16, tel. 0642086498, website.
GALLA
Exhibition space designed to showcase original, unconventional art works at affordable prices by artists working in various fields. Via degli Zingari 28, tel. 3476552515, website.
Galleria Alessandro Bonomo
Gallery showing the works of important Italian and international visual artists. Via del Gesù 62, tel. 0669925858, website.
Gallery showing paintings and sculpture by contemporary Italian and international artists. Via dei Banchi Vecchi 31, tel. 68808624, website.
Galleria Frammenti D’Arte
Gallery promoting painting, design and photography by emerging and established Italian and international artists. Via Paola 23, tel. 069357144142, website.
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill
High-profile international artists regularly exhibit at this gallery. Vicolo Dè Catinari 3, tel. 0668892980, website.
Galleria PIOMONTI
CLOSED. Founded by gallerist Pio Monti, this gallery has promoted the work of major contemporary Italian artists since 1969. Piazza Mattei 18, tel. 0668210744, website.
Galleria della Tartaruga
Well-established gallery that has promoted important Italian and foreign artists since 1975. Via Sistina 85/A, tel. 066788956, website.
Galleria Il Segno
Prestigious gallery showing work by major Italian and international artists since 1957. Via Capo le Case 4, tel. 066791387.
Galleria Mucciaccia
Gallery near Piazza del Popolo promoting established contemporary artists and emerging talents. Largo Fontanella Borghese 89, tel. 0669923801, website.
Galleria Russo
This historic gallery holds group and solo exhibitions showcasing the work of major 20th-century Italian painters alongside promising new Italian artists. Via Alibert 20, tel. 066789949, website.
Galleria Valentina Bonomo
Located in a former convent, this gallery hosts both internationally recognised and emerging artists who create works specifically for the gallery space. Via del Portico d’Ottavia 13, tel. 066832766, website.
Galleria Valentina Moncada
Gallery holds exhibitions of international artists who are active in the international scene today. Via Margutta 54, tel. 063207956, website.
Galleria Varsi
A dynamic gallery near Campo de’ Fiori, known for its stable of street artists. Via di Grotta Pinta, tel. 0668309410, website.
Gavin Brown's Enterprise
New York gallerist Gavin Brown shows the work of international artists at his Trastevere gallery in a deconsecrated church dating to the eighth century. S. Andrea de Scaphis, Via dei Vascellari 69, website.
Il Ponte Contemporanea
Hosts exhibitions representing the international scene and contemporary artists of different generations. Via Giuseppe Acerbi, tel. 0653098768, website.
La Nuova Pesa
Well-established gallery showing work by prominent Italian artists. Via del Corso 530, tel. 063610892, website.
MAC Maja Arte Contemporanea
This gallery hosts regular exhibitions by prominent Italian and international artists. Via di Monserrato 30, website.
Magazzino d’Arte Moderna
Contemporary art galley that focuses on young and emerging artists. Via dei Prefetti 17, tel. 066875951, website.
Matèria
Based in the S. Lorenzo district, Matèria holds exhibitions showcasing all aspects of contemporary Art, with a particular focus on the role and use of photography. Via Tiburtina 149, website.
Monitor
This contemporary art gallery offers an experimental space for a new generation of artists. Palazzo Sforza Cesarini, Via Sforza Cesarini 43 A, tel. 0639378024, website.
Monserrato Arte ‘900
CLOSED This gallery in the Campo de’ Fiori area represents a range of contemporary Italian artists. Via di Monserrato 14, tel. 348/2833034.
Montoro 12
CLOSED Gallery promoting work by contemporary Italian and international artists. Via di Montoro 12, tel. 0668308500, website.
Musia living (&) arts
CLOSED Multi-functional space launched by Roman entrepreneur Ovido Jacorossi, dedicated to contemporary art as well as fashion, music and architecture. Via dei Chiavari 7, tel. 0668210213, website.
Nero Gallery
Space dedicated to showcasing young international artists working in Pop Surrealism, Lowbrow Art, Dark Art, Comic Art and Surrealism. Via Castruccio Castracane 9, tel. 0627801418, website.
Nomas Foundation
Nomas Foundation promotes contemporary research in art and experimental exhibitions. Viale Somalia 33, tel. 0686398381, website.
Officine Fotografiche Roma
This non-profit cultural association offers photography training courses and workshops but also holds regular photography exhibitions. Via Giuseppe Libetta 1, 0697274721, website.
Operativa Arte Contemporanea
A new space oriented towards younger artists. Via del Consolato 10, website.
Parione9
Gallery dedicated to young Italian artists specialising in unconventional art, from illustration to tatto art. Via di Parione 9, tel. 0645615644, website.
Philobiblon Gallery
The Rome branch of this international franchise hosts exhibitions in addition to dealing in antique books. Via Antonio Bertoloni 45, tel. 0645555970, website.
Pian de Giulari
Art studio-gallery in the house of Carlina and Andrea Bottai showing works by contemporary artists from Rome, Naples and Florence. Via dei Cappellari 49, tel. 3397254235, website.
Plus Arte Puls
Cultural association and gallery showing work by important contemporary Italian and international artists. Viale Mazzini 1, tel. 3357010795, website.
Rossoventisette ArteContemporanea
This gallery devotes exhibitions to important Italian and international exponents of street art, photography and illustration. Via del Sudario 39, tel. 64761113, website.
RvB Arts
Rome-based gallery specialising in affordable contemporary art by young, emerging Italian artists. Via delle Zoccolette 28, tel. 3351633518, website.
Sala 1
This internationally known non-profit contemporary art gallery provides an experimental research centre for contemporary art, architecture, performance and music. Piazza di Porta S. Giovanni 10, tel. 067008691, website.
S.T. foto libreria galleria
Gallery in Borgo Pio representing a diverse range of contemporary art photography. Via degli Ombrellari 25, tel. 0664760105, website.
Studio Sales di Norberto Ruggeri
The gallery exhibits pieces by both Italian and international contemporary artists particularly minimalist, postmodern and abstract work. Piazza Dante 2, int. 7/A, tel. 0677591122, website.
T293
The Rome branch of this contemporary art gallery presents national and international artists and hosts multiple solo exhibitions. Via G. M. Crescimbeni 11, tel. 0688980475, website.
The Gallery Apart
This contemporary art gallery supports young artists in their research and assists them in their projects to help them emerge into the international art world. Via Francesco Negri 43, tel. 0668809863, website.
TraleVolte
Contemporary art gallery focusing on the relationship between art and architecture, hosting solo and group shows of Italian and international artists. Piazza di Porta S. Giovanni 10, tel. 0670491663, website.
White Noise Gallery
Based in the S. Lorenzo district, this gallery exhibits unconventional work by young Italian and international artists. Via della Seggiola 9, tel. 066832833, website.
Wunderkammern
This gallery promotes innovative research of contemporary art. Via Gabrio Serbelloni 124, tel. 0645435662, website.
Z20 Galleria Sara Zanin
Started by art historian Sara Zanin, Z2o Galleria offers a range of innovative national and international contemporary artists. Via della Vetrina 21, tel. 0670452261, website.