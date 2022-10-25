Pope Francis prays for peace at Colosseum in Rome

Colosseum closed to visitors on 25 October.

Pope Francis will join other religious leaders at a prayer service for peace at Rome’s Colosseum on the afternoon of Tuesday 25 October.

During his Angelus at the Vatican on Sunday, the pontiff said he would pray for peace in Ukraine and around the world at "The Cry for Peace" event on Tuesday.

Scheduled from 16.30 until 18.00, the prayer meeting is part of an inter-religious summit organised by the Rome-based Community of S. Egidio, an annual event launched by Pope John Paul II in 1986.

Representatives of the world’s major religions are joining political leaders in the three-day event which opened on Sunday at Rome's Nuvola Conference Centre in the presence of Italian president Sergio Mattarella and French president Emmanuel Macron.

The prayer service will result in the complete closure of the Colosseum all day on Tuesday, with the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill closing at 13.00, with last entry at 11.30.

For full details about "The Cry for Peace" event see S. Egidio website. Photo Wanted in Rome.

General Info

Address Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Pope Francis prays for peace at Colosseum in Rome

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

