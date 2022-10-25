Pope Francis prays for peace at Colosseum in Rome

Colosseum closed to visitors on 25 October.

Pope Francis will join other religious leaders at a prayer service for peace at Rome’s Colosseum on the afternoon of Tuesday 25 October.

During his Angelus at the Vatican on Sunday, the pontiff said he would pray for peace in Ukraine and around the world at "The Cry for Peace" event on Tuesday.

Scheduled from 16.30 until 18.00, the prayer meeting is part of an inter-religious summit organised by the Rome-based Community of S. Egidio, an annual event launched by Pope John Paul II in 1986.

On Tuesday #25October 2022 the Colosseum is scheduled to be completely closed due to the "Prayer for peace" with the participation of Pope Francis and religious representatives.

The Roman Forum and the Palatine will close at 13.00 pm, with last admission at 11.30 am. pic.twitter.com/oIfAFtVOiR — Colosseo • Foro Romano • Palatino (@ParcoColosseo) October 20, 2022

Representatives of the world’s major religions are joining political leaders in the three-day event which opened on Sunday at Rome's Nuvola Conference Centre in the presence of Italian president Sergio Mattarella and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Photo Wanted in Rome.