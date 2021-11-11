Ghostbusters car stolen in Italy

Ectomobile disappears after comics fair in Tuscany.

The legendary Ecto-1 car used in the 1984 movie Ghostbusters has gone missing, presumed stolen, after going on display in the Italian city of Lucca.

News of the car's disappearance was announced on social media by Sony Pictures which asked people to report any sightings of the Ectomobile.

The classic car was exhibited at the Lucca Comics & Games fair before being declared missing by Sony on Wednesday.

Ectomobile in the 1984 classic Ghostbusters

The Ectomobile, a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Sentinel, had been brought to Italy for a promotional tour ahead of the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Legacy, due to hit cinemas on 18 November.

Stealing such a distinctive car and getting away with it unnoticed would certainly not be a easy task, given rise to speculation that it may be a marketing gimmick to publicise the new movie.

Nevertheless, Sony has announced the cancellation of the planned promotional tour in various cities due to the theft of Ecto-1.

