French embassy in Rome shows Banksy's stolen Bataclan door

Banksy's Bataclan door was discovered in Abruzzo region of Italy.

The French embassy to Italy, in Rome's central Palazzo Farnese, is celebrating Bastille Day by showing Banksy's stencilled door, stolen from the Bataclan music hall in Paris last year and found last month in Italy, reports ANSA.

The artwork, a tribute to the 90 victims of the 2015 terror attack at the Parisian venue, was recovered by police from a farmhouse in Abruzzo on 10 June.

The mural by the anonymous British street artist, which depicted a girl in mourning and was stencilled on a door of the Bataclan in June 2018, was retrieved in collaboration with French police.

Banksy's work had been cut out and removed from one of the Bataclan's emergency doors in January 2019 by a gang using angle grinders.

After being displayed at the embassy on the French national day on 14 July, the work will be returned to France.

