Banksy artwork stolen from Bataclan found in Italy

Banksy's painted door was stolen from Paris almost year and a half ago.

Police in central Italy have found an artwork by anonymous British street artist Banksy that was stolen from the Bataclan music hall in Paris last year.

The work, a tribute to the 90 victims of the 2015 terror attack at the Parisian venue, was discovered in a farmhouse in the Abruzzo region, according to a report in Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The mural, which depicted a girl in mourning and was stencilled on a door of the Bataclan in June 2018, was retrieved in collaboration with French police.

The work had been cut out and removed from one of the Bataclan's emergency doors in January 2019 by a gang using angle grinders.

At the time the Bataclan management expressed its "deep indignation" over the theft of the artwork which it described as "a symbol of recollection and belonging to all: locals, Parisians, citizens of the world."

A press conference is scheduled at 11.00 tomorrow 11 June when police will release further details about how the stolen artwork was found.

Banksy's work commemorated the victims of the 13 November 2015 attack when armed militants stormed the Bataclan during a concert by US band Eagles of Death Metal, engaging in a shooting spree and taking hostages before blowing themselves up or being shot by police.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome reopens Pantheon after three months
Culture

Rome reopens Pantheon after three months

Vatican Museums free for Italy's medical workers
Culture

Vatican Museums free for Italy's medical workers

Rome's city museums open for free this Sunday
Culture

Rome's city museums open for free this Sunday

Rome city museums reopen with new rules for visitors
Culture

Rome city museums reopen with new rules for visitors

Rome's Secret Impressionists show reopens for five days only
Culture

Rome's Secret Impressionists show reopens for five days only

Rome honours Federico Fellini on centenary
Culture

Rome honours Federico Fellini on centenary

Rome reopens the Colosseum: new tickets and opening times
Culture

Rome reopens the Colosseum: new tickets and opening times

Pompeii reopens after lockdown with reduced ticket price
Culture

Pompeii reopens after lockdown with reduced ticket price

Vatican Museums reopen after lockdown on 1 June
Culture

Vatican Museums reopen after lockdown on 1 June

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens after lockdown
Culture

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens after lockdown

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi
Culture

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi

Rome: Lucky few have Galleria Borghese all to themselves
Culture

Rome: Lucky few have Galleria Borghese all to themselves

Rome's free outdoor film festival returns this summer
Culture

Rome's free outdoor film festival returns this summer

Jim Dine interview with Wanted in Rome
Culture

Jim Dine interview with Wanted in Rome

Rome opera house cancels summer season at Baths of Caracalla
Culture

Rome opera house cancels summer season at Baths of Caracalla