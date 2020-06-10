Banksy artwork stolen from Bataclan found in Italy

Banksy's painted door was stolen from Paris almost year and a half ago.

Police in central Italy have found an artwork by anonymous British street artist Banksy that was stolen from the Bataclan music hall in Paris last year.

The work, a tribute to the 90 victims of the 2015 terror attack at the Parisian venue, was discovered in a farmhouse in the Abruzzo region, according to a report in Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The mural, which depicted a girl in mourning and was stencilled on a door of the Bataclan in June 2018, was retrieved in collaboration with French police.

The work had been cut out and removed from one of the Bataclan's emergency doors in January 2019 by a gang using angle grinders.

At the time the Bataclan management expressed its "deep indignation" over the theft of the artwork which it described as "a symbol of recollection and belonging to all: locals, Parisians, citizens of the world."

A press conference is scheduled at 11.00 tomorrow 11 June when police will release further details about how the stolen artwork was found.

Banksy's work commemorated the victims of the 13 November 2015 attack when armed militants stormed the Bataclan during a concert by US band Eagles of Death Metal, engaging in a shooting spree and taking hostages before blowing themselves up or being shot by police.