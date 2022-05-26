Europa Conference League winners Roma return to Rome in open-top bus

Rome party continues after Wednesday night's victory in Tirana.

The AS Roma squad that defeated Feyenoord 1-0 to win the UEFA Europa Conference League title last night will travel through the streets of Rome by open-top bus on Thursday afternoon.

Two buses are due to arrive from Viale delle Terme di Caracalla at 16.30, arriving at the Circus Maximus where Roma fans will welcome home their heroes, including match-winner Nicolò Zaniolo and coach José Mourinho.

More than 50,000 fans watched the final on giant screens in Rome's Stadio Olimpico last night before hordes of Giallorossi supporters descended on Circo Massimo, celebrating until the early hours.

Thursday afternoon's event will result in the closure of streets around the Circus Maximus, from 16.30 to 17.00, with traffic disruption also expected in the Colosseum area. 

Photo ANSA

