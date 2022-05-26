Europa Conference League winners Roma return to Rome in open-top bus

Rome party continues after Wednesday night's victory in Tirana.

The AS Roma squad that defeated Feyenoord 1-0 to win the UEFA Europa Conference League title last night will travel through the streets of Rome by open-top bus on Thursday afternoon.

Two buses are due to arrive from Viale delle Terme di Caracalla at 16.30, arriving at the Circus Maximus where Roma fans will welcome home their heroes, including match-winner Nicolò Zaniolo and coach José Mourinho.

#Roma #viabilità La Roma festeggia con i tifosi la vittoria della UEFA Europa Conference League. Previste, dalle 16,30-17 circa, chiusure al traffico in zona Circo Massimo. Possibili inoltre ulteriori chiusure nell'area del Colosseo. Aggiornamenti qui e su https://t.co/kk61k6lQXS — Roma Mobilità (@romamobilita) May 26, 2022

More than 50,000 fans watched the final on giant screens in Rome's Stadio Olimpico last night before hordes of Giallorossi supporters descended on Circo Massimo, celebrating until the early hours.

José #Mourinho depicted as a Roman emperor in new mural by Rome street artist Harry Greb who immortalised 'The Special One' on a Vespa last year. The mural appeared overnight at #CircoMassimo where #ASRoma fans celebrated their club's victory of the #UECLFinal2022 pic.twitter.com/8kzxe7RwRX — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) May 26, 2022

Thursday afternoon's event will result in the closure of streets around the Circus Maximus, from 16.30 to 17.00, with traffic disruption also expected in the Colosseum area.

Photo ANSA