Missing US tourist, 21, found dead in Rome river

Tourist was missing in Rome for several days.

The body of a 21-year-old American man was found in Rome's river Tiber on Thursday morning, Italian media reports.

The man, identified as Elijah Oliphant, had gone missing late on Monday night after arriving in Rome earlier that day on holiday with his family.

His parents reported his disappearance and made an appeal on Italian television on Wednesday night for help in locating their son.

At 10.00 on Thursday morning, passersby saw the body floating in the river Tevere near Ponte Sisto bridge in the centre of Rome.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause and time of his death however so far there have been no reports of signs of violence on the body.