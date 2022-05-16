Tennis: Djokovic and Swiatek win Italian Open titles in Rome

Swiatek wins her fifth consecutive title in Rome.

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday while Iga Swiatek made it five in a row at the event, also known as the Internazionali BNL d'Italia tennis tournament or the Rome Masters.

World number one Djokovic saw off Stefanos Tsitsipas after a straight-sets victory, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) in the final, held on the red clay courts of the Foro Italico in Rome.

The 34-year-old claimed the top prize - his sixth title out of 12 Rome finals and his 38th Masters 1000 title win - after being at the centre of a covid vaccination controversy earlier this year.

Iga Swiatek claims fifth title at Italian Open

In the women's event, Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to win her fifth consecutive Italian Open title and extend her winning streak to 28 matches.

The 79th edition of the Rome Masters concludes as the French Open, also known as Roland Garros, gets underway in Paris from 23 May until 3 June.

Fresh from their Rome success, both Djokovic and Swiatek will be among the favourites to win titles in the second Grand Slam event of the year.

 

