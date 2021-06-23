Covid-19: Italy set to reopen night clubs in July

Green Pass expected to be used to enter night clubs in Italy.

Italy's nightclubs will be able to reopen by 10 July, after an extended closure under the country's covid-19 restrictions, the health undersecretary Andrea Costa said on Tuesday.

Costa told RTL 102.5 radio that a date when nightclubs can get back to business will be given "this week," adding that politicians are "duty-bound" to give certainty to the hard-hit sector.

Costa also said that entry to night clubs would likely be linked to the Green Pass certificate, which shows that a person has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

The imminent reopening of Italy's night clubs, reported by Italian news agency ANSA, comes as the country scraps its curfew and the obligation to wear masks outdoors.

However the reopening of discos - the last sector closed under Italy's covid restrictions - is a source of division in the government coalition.

The right-wing Lega leader Matteo Salvini is pushing for night clubs to be reopened on 1 July while health minister Roberto Speranza says he will follow the guidelines from the government's technical scientific committee (CTS).

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.