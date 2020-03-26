Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing

Vatican daily paper stops printing paper edition for only third time since 1861.

The Vatican daily newspaper L'Osservatore Romano has suspended printing due to the ongoing Coronavirus emergency, reports Reuters news agency.

The temporary stop is only the third time in its almost 160-year history that the newspaper has ceased printing, with the evening edition on 25 March the last for the time being.

The paper will continue publishing online, and most of its 60 employees, including 20 journalists, will work from home, editor Andrea Monda told Reuters.

Despite a print run of 5,000, the newspaper is influential in reflecting Vatican opinion in international affairs and Church matters, and is read by many ambassadors in Rome.

Monda told Reuters that the newspaper will attempt to boost its online readership until it is able to print again.

However in the meantime the paper will continue to print 10 copies, destined for Pope Francis, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, several for top Vatican officials and the rest for the historic archive purposes.

"We had to stop primarily because both the printers and the distributors could not guarantee their services in safe conditions because of the lockdown in Italy and the Vatican," Monda told Reuters.

When did L'Osservatore Romano stop printing before?

Founded in 1861, the newspaper continued to print during the Nazi occupation of Rome during world war two.

The first time it ceased printing, according to Reuters, was on 20 September 1870 when troops fighting for Italian unification conquered Rome and brought an end to the Papal States.

The other occasion was a period in 1919 due to labour unrest and other difficulties in Italy after world war one, Monda told Reuters.

What newspapers does Pope Francis read?

Pope Francis told reporters last year that he reads only two newspapers: L'Osservatore Romano - which he jokingly referred to as the "party paper" - and Rome's daily newspaper Il Messaggero.

Photo Adnkronos

General Info

Address 00120, Vatican City

View on Map

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing

00120, Vatican City
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69953
Previous article Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus

Doctor Jessen apologises to Italians
Coronavirus

Doctor Jessen apologises to Italians

Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19
Coronavirus

Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules

Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743
Coronavirus

Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743

Italy's Coronavirus deaths fall for second day in a row
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's Coronavirus deaths fall for second day in a row

Russia sends nine planes to Italy with doctors and medical aid
Coronavirus in Italy

Russia sends nine planes to Italy with doctors and medical aid

Italy issues further travel restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy issues further travel restrictions

Almost 8,000 doctors volunteer for Italy's Coronavirus task force
Coronavirus in Italy

Almost 8,000 doctors volunteer for Italy's Coronavirus task force

All non- essential activities to shut down in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

All non- essential activities to shut down in Italy

English language book delivery in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

English language book delivery in Rome

Coronavirus, Italy: 793 deaths in one day
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus, Italy: 793 deaths in one day

Two per taxi: Italy's new transport rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Two per taxi: Italy's new transport rules

Coronavirus: Italy tightens restrictions as death toll tops 4,000
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy tightens restrictions as death toll tops 4,000

Rome police to check all cars in bid to get people off streets
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome police to check all cars in bid to get people off streets