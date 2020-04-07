Coronavirus: Doctors check commuters at Rome train stations

Rome doctors to test body temperature of passengers at main train stations.

Rome's major train stations including Termini, Tiburtina and Ostiense will soon be checking the body temperature of arriving passengers, the city's mayor Virginia Raggi announced on Facebook.

Describing it as a "fundamental initiative to contain the spread of the Coronavirus", Raggi said the measure was being introduced in collaboration with the Medical Association of Rome.

More than 20 doctors will work "free of charge" at the train stations, Raggi said, joining the volunteers of Rome's civil protection agency and the Italian Red Cross.

The mayor said that the presence of doctors was essential, in case those being tested required a more in-depth medical assessment, at specially designated isolated areas in the railway stations.

"The entire operation is the result of institutional coordination and the generosity of the doctors, women and men who fight this battle on the front lines every day" - Raggi said - "Only by respecting the rules, with prevention and controls, will we be able to overcome the emergency as soon as possible."

Photo Virginia Raggi