Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard
Italian prime minister joins police officers in honouring Giorgio Guastamacchia in Rome.Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte bid farewell to his bodyguard, police officer Giorgio Guastamacchia - who died of complications from Coronavirus - with a moving ceremony at Palazzo Chigi on 6 April.Guastamacchia was 51 and left behind a wife and two children aged 28 and 29. The officer died at Rome's Spallanzani hospital on 4 April. His death was described by Conte as a "moment of great pain."
Ciao Giorgio pic.twitter.com/Hzqs9Nv5bq— Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) April 6, 2020
More than 16,500 people in Italy have died of Coronavirus since the crisis began in February, the highest death toll from Covid-19 anywhere in the world.
General Info
Address Palazzo Chigi, Piazza Colonna, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
View on Map
Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard
Palazzo Chigi, Piazza Colonna, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Giustiniana - Via Cassia near the international schools - We have a very spacious and remodeled flat renting (from February 2020) to expat families. It is in a gated community and...
Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Castel di Leva - via Castelluccia di San Paolo - We have an absolutely amazing villa in a private ranch renting to referenced individuals. It is just outside the GRA (beltway) and...
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Aventino - We have an absolutely Amazing Penthouse on two floors renting very close to FAO. It is on the top two floors of a residential building with concierge. It is approximat...
AXA Elegant and Fully Furnished Townhouse
AXA - We have a beautiful and elegant fully furnished townhouse renting to referenced individuals for a longterm lease. It is in a very green and residential area in AXA. The hom...