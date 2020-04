Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard

Italian prime minister joins police officers in honouring Giorgio Guastamacchia in Rome.

Giuseppe Conte with the late Giorgio Guastamacchia .

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte bid farewell to his bodyguard, police officer Giorgio Guastamacchia - who died of complications from Coronavirus - with a moving ceremony at Palazzo Chigi on 6 April.Guastamacchia was 51 and left behind a wife and two children aged 28 and 29. The officer died at Rome's Spallanzani hospital on 4 April. His death was described by Conte as a "moment of great pain."

More than 16,500 people in Italy have died of Coronavirus since the crisis began in February, the highest death toll from Covid-19 anywhere in the world.