Baci Perugina launch audio love notes with QR code

Baci Perugina swap famous paper love notes with audio messages for Valentine's Day.
Baci Perugina celebrates Valentine's Day by launching a QR code to listen to the romantic messages hidden inside the wrappers of the hazelnut-centred chocolates.
The special edition sweets include 20 different love notes, accessible by a QR code, and for the first time will see Baci Perugina replace their famous paper messages with modern technology.
Titled "Senti l'Amore" - which in Italian means "Feel the love" as well as "Listen to the love" - the audio initiative is integrated into illustrations by by Milan artist Antonio Colomboni.
"This year, we wanted to make you feel the emotions of our Baci with all five senses" - says Chiara Richiedei, marketing manager of Baci Perugina - "With this special edition for Valentine's Day, we want to offer our consumers a new Baci Perugina experience, offering them a new and engaging way to experience and share emotions".
History of Baci love notes
Baci's story began in 1922 when fashion designer and entrepreneur Luisa Spagnoli devised a combination of chopped hazelnuts and melted chocolate to create a creamy filling, topped with a whole toasted hazelnut, and encased in dark chocolate.
Spagnoli christened the new sweet "Cazzotto", meaning "punch" in Italian, as its irregular shape reminded her of the knuckles of a fist.
This didn't sound right to Giovanni Buitoni, the young manager and son of Perugina co-founder Francesco, who softened the name to "Baci", reasoning that people would prefer a kiss to a punch.
Buitoni and Spagnoli - who was 14 years his senior and was married to one of his father's partners - were secret lovers.
Subsequently the Perugina art director Federico Seneca had the idea of inserting romantic phrases inside the foil-wrapped chocolates.
According to legend, the love notes idea was inspired by the secret handwritten messages, hidden in chocolates, exchanged between Buitoni and Spagnoli.
