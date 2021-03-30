5 must see Churches in Rome

When talking about traveling to Rome, it is almost impossible to avoid discussing the city’s magnificent churches.

Understandably, churches such as St. Peter’s Basilica, The Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, and the Pantheon are the first to be mentioned. However, there are countless others that are unjustly left out of conversation.

Aside from being holy places of worship and aesthetically beautiful, churches and basilicas in Rome are world-renowned for their historical and artistic significance. In most cases, their high vaulted ceilings and towering walls are decorated with works by artists such as Bernini, Caravaggio, and Filippino Lippi.

Due to sheer quantity, it can be difficult to decide which of these sites to visit. Fortunately, we have compiled a short list of five churches to visit while in Rome. 

St. Clement’s Basilica

Dedicated to Pope Clement I, St. Clement’s Basilica is located several away blocks from the Colosseum and houses a collection of incredible twelfth-century mosaics. However, the basilica is literally the ‘tip of the iceberg’ in regards to historical and archeological significance.

Below the basilica lies the foundation of another Christian church, built in the fourth-century by Titus Flavius Clemens. Further still underground lies the foundation of a first-century pagan temple, dedicated to Mithras and used for rituals until the rise of Roman Catholicism. 

Via Labicana 95

Santa Maria Trastevere 

Located in the historic Trastevere district of Rome, Santa Maria Trastevere is one of the oldest churches in Rome. The church is most regularly celebrated for its belltower, ornate altar, and breathtaking twelfth- and thirteenth-century golden mosaics. It was founded during the third century by Pope Callistus I, prior to the popularization of Christianity.

Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere. 

Church of St. Louis of the French 

Despite being an excellent example of Renaissance architecture and its location near the ever-popular Piazza Navona, San Luigi dei Francesi (Church of St. Louis of the French) is best known for its collection of Caravaggio works. The murals include The Calling of St. Matthew, The Martyrdom of St. Matthew, and St. Matthew and the Angel.

Piazza di S. Luigi de' Francesi. 

Santa Maria Sopra Minerva

Built on the site of temples dedicated to the Roman goddess Minerva, the Egyptian goddess Isis and the Greco-Egyptian god Serapis, Santa Maria Sopra Minerva is Rome’s singular Gothic church. The basilica was built by Pope Zacharias and features elegant arches, pillars, and vaulted ceilings accented by blue and gold.

Piazza della Minerva 42. 

Basilica of Santa Maria del Popolo 

According to legend, the ghost of Roman Emperor Nero haunts the Basilica of Santa Maria del Popolo and all who dare to enter the church. The basilica also features the work of many celebrated Renaissance artists, including Raphael, Bernini, Caravaggio, Bramante, Pinturicchio, and many more. It is located beside a beautiful piazza sharing its namesake.

Piazza del Popolo 12.
SHARE
Zachary Charles Smith
Zachary Charles Smith
Zach Smith is an undergraduate student at the University of Alabama, originally from South Elgin, Illinois. He is currently earning his Bachelor of Arts in English, with minors in Creative Writing and Interdisciplinary Linguistics. Zach is using his experiences in Rome and throughout Europe to enhance his writing and gain a greater perspective into the world around him. In his free time, he is an avid reader, adventurer, and poet.
5
Previous article The Garden of Ninfa, the legendary Italian Garden built by a princess

RELATED ARTICLES

The Garden of Ninfa, the legendary Italian Garden built by a princess
Blog

The Garden of Ninfa, the legendary Italian Garden built by a princess

A guide to Rome’s neighborhoods
Blog

A guide to Rome’s neighborhoods

The Trevi Fountain: A Brief History
Blog

The Trevi Fountain: A Brief History

Must see Italian movies
Blog

Must see Italian movies

The past and present of Villa D'Este near Rome
Blog

The past and present of Villa D'Este near Rome

Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli
Blog

Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli

Top 10 Italian superstitions
Blog

Top 10 Italian superstitions

Best pizza in Rome
Blog

Best pizza in Rome

Living in Italy: 5 Crucial Mistakes Expats Make
Blog

Living in Italy: 5 Crucial Mistakes Expats Make

Authentic Italian Wedding Traditions
Blog

Authentic Italian Wedding Traditions

Most influential Italian women in the XX century
Blog

Most influential Italian women in the XX century

Why does February, usually, have 28 days?
Blog

Why does February, usually, have 28 days?

How to buy tickets for the Borghese Gallery
Blog

How to buy tickets for the Borghese Gallery

Rome airports - All you need to know about Fiumicino and Ciampino
Blog

Rome airports - All you need to know about Fiumicino and Ciampino

Rome’s most beautiful fountains
Blog

Rome’s most beautiful fountains