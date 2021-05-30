Yoga & Wellness Retreat in Sicily

INDULGE YOUR SENSES IN SICILY ⁣ YOGA + WELLNESS RETREAT with Laura Talafer & Rachel Zitin⁣⁣

⁣⁣

July 31 - August 7, 2021 ⁣⁣

Join Laura Talafer and Rachel Zitin for a relaxing yet invigorating week in magical Sicily, Italy. Reconnect to your practice, experience your body and your higher self. This sun-soaked week will focus on healing, self-exploration and indulging all of your senses.

On this retreat you will enjoy:

- Daily yoga, meditation and pranayama practice

- Farm to table plant-based meals 2x/day plus light breakfast

- Accommodation in a luxurious restored 19th-century Italian farmhouse with an on-site infinity pool ⁣⁣

- On-site cooking class and off-site dinner and wine tasting excursion “under the stars”

- Thoughtful gift bags sponsored by eco-friendly local brands

- A magical week to disconnect, focus on YOU and meet new friends from all over the world

⁣⁣

Spots are limited - email indulgeyogaretreat@gmail.com to book your week in paradise!

General Info

Price info €1525 - €2050
