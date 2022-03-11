Yoga Retreat in Lazio: March 17-20

Join Amity and Laura for a long weekend of yoga and relaxation at the beautiful Casacocò near Lake Bracciano and Terme di Stigliano. Casacocò is an enchanting refuge surround by lush green nature and just an hour drive or train from Rome. The agriturismo is surrounded by an extensive olive grove accompanied by oaks, laurels, camellias, wisteria, lilacs, clematis and hundreds of roses. Practice will be in a spacious room overlooking the gardens and grounds. All meals will be vegetarian, prepared with vegetables grown at the agriturismo. You will have ample free time to relax and read in the gardens, lounge by the pool, hike in the nearby Bosco di Manziana or have a massage. Single, double and matrimonial rooms available, with options for either a private or shared bath.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: Luxuriously long yoga classes, three delicious, vegetarian/vegan meals per day, coffee/tea service, and shared or private accommodations.

RSVP & DEPOSIT: Guarantee your space! €200 due by February 25. Please contact info@zemyogastudio.com to register!