Get the chance to sip the best and popular Italian wines by taking part in the Wine Tour in Rome planned by Monti Food Tour. This is the most-happening event where you can get plenty of facts and information related to wine and the best snack which can complement its taste. Discover the different shades and tastes of red and white wine today by contacting Monti Food Tour.
Know more: https://montifoodtour.com/monti-wine-tour/
General Info
Address Via Cavour, 301 00184 Roma RM
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Wine Tasting Tour in Rome
Via Cavour, 301 00184 Roma RM
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Delightful apt, 45sq.m, 3d floor, fully furnished, washmachine, dishwasher, TV, conditioning, wifi , autonomus heating, parquet, bright and quiet.
Group Training In Villa Pamphili
Personal Trainer, Gravity Pilates and Trex. Also Sport and Relaxing Massage, Postural Passive Streching Carmello +39 345 344 0297
experienced in household work with italian driving licence and well recommended.considered live in tel.393.4509.546
mini dress Tally Weijl New with a tag color: black Size: 36 Pick up in the area of Rome or free shipping by request just send a message kcuteandfab@gmail.com payment cash o...