Wine Tasting Tour in Rome

Get the chance to sip the best and popular Italian wines by taking part in the Wine Tour in Rome planned by Monti Food Tour. This is the most-happening event where you can get plenty of facts and information related to wine and the best snack which can complement its taste. Discover the different shades and tastes of red and white wine today by contacting Monti Food Tour.

Know more: https://montifoodtour.com/monti-wine-tour/

General Info

Address Via Cavour, 301 00184 Roma RM

View on Map

