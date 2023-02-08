WANTED BILOCALE - GRAZIE MILLE

Hello everyone

My name is Emma, I am a marketing project manager in an agency and I want to move to Rome in mid-March.

I am looking for an apartment 2 rooms in the historical center of Rome. I am French and originally from Bordeaux.

If you know someone who has an apartment to rent or is leaving theirs, I'd love to hear from you.

I thank you for your help,

See you soon,

Emma

-

Ciao a tutti,

Mi chiamo Emma, sono una project manager di marketing in un'agenzia e vorrei trasferirmi a Roma a metà marzo.

Cerco un biloca nel centro storico di Roma. Sono francese e originario di Bordeaux.

Se conoscete qualcuno che ha un appartamento da affittare o che sta lasciando il proprio, lo sto cercando.

Vi ringrazio per il vostro aiuto,

A presto,

Emma

-

Bonjour à tous,

Je m'appelle Emma, je suis chef de projet marketing en agence et je souhaite m'installer à Rome mi-mars.

Je cherche un appartement 2 pièces dans le centre historique de Rome. Je suis française et originaire de Bordeaux.

Si vous connaissez quelqu'un qui à un appartement à louer ou quitte le siens, je suis preneuse.

je vous remercie pour votre aide,

A bientot,

Emma