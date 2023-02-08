WANTED BILOCALE - GRAZIE MILLE

Hello everyone
My name is Emma, I am a marketing project manager in an agency and I want to move to Rome in mid-March.
I am looking for an apartment 2 rooms in the historical center of Rome. I am French and originally from Bordeaux.
If you know someone who has an apartment to rent or is leaving theirs, I'd love to hear from you.
I thank you for your help,
See you soon,
Emma
-
Ciao a tutti,
Mi chiamo Emma, sono una project manager di marketing in un'agenzia e vorrei trasferirmi a Roma a metà marzo.
Cerco un biloca nel centro storico di Roma. Sono francese e originario di Bordeaux.
Se conoscete qualcuno che ha un appartamento da affittare o che sta lasciando il proprio, lo sto cercando.
Vi ringrazio per il vostro aiuto,
A presto,
Emma
-
Bonjour à tous,
Je m'appelle Emma, je suis chef de projet marketing en agence et je souhaite m'installer à Rome mi-mars.
Je cherche un appartement 2 pièces dans le centre historique de Rome. Je suis française et originaire de Bordeaux.
Si vous connaissez quelqu'un qui à un appartement à louer ou quitte le siens, je suis preneuse.
je vous remercie pour votre aide,
A bientot,
Emma
