Virtual Kung fu / Tai Chi / Meditation

Hello!

I hope this email finds you and your family well during these trying, unprecedented times.

In order to stay strong, both mentally and physically in addition to private training I am now offering 2 open level classes weekly.

Thursday at 7pm is a Tai Chi class and Friday at 8pm is Martial arts /Stretching/ Conditioning.

All classes are donation based/ pay what you can with a portion of the proceeds going to the W.H.O fight against covid 19.

No experience or special equipment is necessary to participate.

If you would like to join us please go to the page below and click the Zoom link.

For personal training please email me. Hopefully we can start to train face-to-face as soon as possible.

http://www.davidkaplanmartialarts.com

Stay healthy, stay focused!

Warmly,

David Kaplan

Dkkungfu@hotmail.com