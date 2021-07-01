Violinist for weddings,concerts and events

Violinist, solist in TV RAI programmes and concert artist in theatres all over Italy plays for Weddings, concerts and all events, both classical and pop, both alone with highly professional backing tracks and with pianist, and or singers tel 3473391235

General Info

Email address ros12345@yahoo.it

