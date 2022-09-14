Two girls looking for an apartment in Rome

Hello,

We are two girls from the UK living in Rome for a year. We are looking for either a two bedroom place from 20 September - December 2022. Or a 3/4 bedroom place also commencing on 20th September but until later months (we are more flexible if there are more bedrooms). Our preferred areas are Centro Storico, villa Borghese, Salario, Nomentana (or around these places).

We are both very clean and polite and of course respectful to any property.

Please contact me if you can help us in any way as we have limited time left.

Thank you,

Eliza Kay and Beth Tyler

General Info

Price info For a two bedroom: up to €2000/2.500. For a three/four bedroom: more flexible
