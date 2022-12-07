This is a second representation, inspired by Jung, a playful and magic Xmas interlude, humbly suggested as a further step towards a more in-depth analysis and a pamphlet.
In the passionate quest for both ethical and artistic elective affinities, the delicate images of the street photographer Paolo Del Rocino, the Explorer and the sculptural metaphors of DuminDa, the Innocent, are definitely the result of a very same passionate and genuine artistic approach.
The Archetypists di via Giulia, The Archetypes Game, act two
Via Giulia, 187, 00186 Roma RM, Italie
