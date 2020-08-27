Teacher International School Flat in Flaminio/Ponte Musica

I am a teacher at an International School in Rome and looking for a sunny and silent furnished flat in the Flaminio/Ponte della Musica area. I am single, no smoking and no pets. Short let from September 2020 to June 18, 2021. NO AGENCIES please. Marta at 3402341072 (WhatsApp & text also fine). Thanks

