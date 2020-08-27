Teacher International School Flat in Flaminio/Ponte Musica
I am a teacher at an International School in Rome and looking for a sunny and silent furnished flat in the Flaminio/Ponte della Musica area. I am single, no smoking and no pets. Short let from September 2020 to June 18, 2021. NO AGENCIES please. Marta at 3402341072 (WhatsApp & text also fine). Thanks
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers
Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for qualified native or equivalent level English teachers based in Rome for children (1-10). C1 Italian (esp. writing) required. Send CV: roma.trastev...
Seeking bilingual, Italian-English, babysitter for 2 or 3 afternoons a week. Preferably with experience. Professionalism and dedication are essential. Tel. 338/8584167
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy
Lived in Rome for a while but haven't had the chance to take your kids on a guided tour of one of the most famous (and indeed infamous) historical sites in the world? Well, now's...
Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy
Lived in Rome for a while yet never taken a guided tour through the Vatican Museums? Well, here's your chance! See the masterpieces of one of the finest collections in the world:...