SUMMER CAMP in English for children 7 to 12

Would you like your children to join our Summer Camp at the Museo Etrusco di Villa Giulia? Plenty of art, open air playing and staying with friends! Of course with social distancing and masks! From 22nd June to 10th July. Age:7 to 12. All teachers are English native speakers. Group of 12 children max.

Info: https://www.artandseekforkids.com/summer-camp-2020.html

Register here:https://www.artandseekforkids.com/registration-museum-programmes-335290.html

General Info

Address 00196 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address info@artandseekforkidsforkids.com

View on Map

SUMMER CAMP in English for children 7 to 12

00196 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Wine Tasting Tour in Rome
Events

Wine Tasting Tour in Rome

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

On act Comic Opera in Rome
Events

On act Comic Opera in Rome

Free Street Photography Workshop
Events

Free Street Photography Workshop

12-week online Meditation Program
Events

12-week online Meditation Program

CALLING ALL ENGLISH SPEAKERS IN ROME! SPEND A LONG WEEKEND WITH SPEAK!
Events

CALLING ALL ENGLISH SPEAKERS IN ROME! SPEND A LONG WEEKEND WITH SPEAK!

Rome Expat Meetup 50+
Events

Rome Expat Meetup 50+

Carole Robb opening at Galleria Tibaldi, 7 February 18:00-20:00
Events

Carole Robb opening at Galleria Tibaldi, 7 February 18:00-20:00

Assisi New Year Yoga retreat
Events

Assisi New Year Yoga retreat

Rotary Club Rome International Carols, Dinner & Tombola
Events

Rotary Club Rome International Carols, Dinner & Tombola

Bach: Christmas Oratorio
Events

Bach: Christmas Oratorio

Indian Youth Orientation for Inclusive living in Italy Organized by Indian Youth Association Rome
Events

Indian Youth Orientation for Inclusive living in Italy Organized by Indian Youth Association Rome

QUANTUM LIFE 2.0 - Women’s stories, affinities and wishes
Events

QUANTUM LIFE 2.0 - Women’s stories, affinities and wishes