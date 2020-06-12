SUMMER CAMP in English for children 7 to 12
Would you like your children to join our Summer Camp at the Museo Etrusco di Villa Giulia? Plenty of art, open air playing and staying with friends! Of course with social distancing and masks! From 22nd June to 10th July. Age:7 to 12. All teachers are English native speakers. Group of 12 children max.
Info: https://www.artandseekforkids.com/summer-camp-2020.html
Register here:https://www.artandseekforkids.com/registration-museum-programmes-335290.html
General Info
Address 00196 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address info@artandseekforkidsforkids.com
