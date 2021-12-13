SPAZIO I DuminDa I Sculptures I Xmas Open Studio

With roots in Sri Lanka and wings , that carried him around....

An invitation to DuminDa's new space, a bottega d'arte and a sort of living room, to embark on the discovery of his artwork, different styles and materials for a whole new experience.

Murals, portraits, paper art/PAPER MOODS, totems, "animalier", affordable art, slow-art...

The magic power of Colors and patinas, newspaper cuts smoothly assembled to represent horses and warriors...

Art is a kind of Meditation....

General Info

Address Via Giulia, 187, 00186 Roma RM, Italie
Email address kloud9proj@hotmail.com
Image Gallery
SPAZIO I DuminDa I Sculptures I Xmas Open Studio - image 1
SPAZIO I DuminDa I Sculptures I Xmas Open Studio - image 2
SPAZIO I DuminDa I Sculptures I Xmas Open Studio - image 3
SPAZIO I DuminDa I Sculptures I Xmas Open Studio - image 4
View on Map

SPAZIO I DuminDa I Sculptures I Xmas Open Studio

Via Giulia, 187, 00186 Roma RM, Italie
