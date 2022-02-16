Shared bedroom in San Giovanni, Rome

Hi everyone! I am renting a cosy bedroom in a shared flat in San Giovanni , in front of Lodi tube station and just 500 meters from line A (San Giovanni or Re di Roma). The flat is shared with just one person, a professional in mid 30s. The apartment is composed by a huge kitchen, toilet, living room and 2 nice bedrooms. The neighborhood is quiet, very well connected and full of nice restaurants and bar. Very close to theColoseum. If you are interested text me fir pictures! Cheers!

General Info

Address Via la Spezia, Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

