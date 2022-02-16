Shared bedroom in San Giovanni, Rome
Hi everyone! I am renting a cosy bedroom in a shared flat in San Giovanni , in front of Lodi tube station and just 500 meters from line A (San Giovanni or Re di Roma). The flat is shared with just one person, a professional in mid 30s. The apartment is composed by a huge kitchen, toilet, living room and 2 nice bedrooms. The neighborhood is quiet, very well connected and full of nice restaurants and bar. Very close to theColoseum. If you are interested text me fir pictures! Cheers!
