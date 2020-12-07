Quiet and spacious room in Monteverde

In the Monteverde neighbourhood, at a walking distance from the Quattro Venti Railway Station and from the villa Pamphili Park, we are renting to a single man/woman or couple a spacious room in a furnished flat of 100 sqm, shared with a 30-year old flatmate. The shared apartment, located in a quiet street, includes a large entrance hall, two large double bedrooms, a large living room, spacious kitchen, bathroom and laundry room. Available for short or long stays.