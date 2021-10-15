Seeking Apt and Locker for Rent in Monti District
Small, established holiday rental company (on AirBnb & Booking.com) is looking for apartments to rent on a monthly basis in the Monti District. We are seeking:
- one bedrooms ideally, autonomous with no shared spaces with neighbours
- a balcony or terrace
- recently refurbished (last 5 years)
- walking distance to Via Urbana, Via dei Serpenti
- with kitchen
We are also looking for a small space to rent that can be used a storage area / locker.
If you have an apartment that is available for rent, or a storage space please send an email to: wanderlustholidayroma@gmail.com. Photos would be very helpful or a link to your listing.
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
English mother tongue or bilingual teacher
JCU – Coordinator of the Dean of Academic Affairs’ Office
Wanted House Cleaning Part Time (20 hrs approx) EUR Zone
Looking for apartments for expats!!