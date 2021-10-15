Seeking Apt and Locker for Rent in Monti District

Small, established holiday rental company (on AirBnb & Booking.com) is looking for apartments to rent on a monthly basis in the Monti District. We are seeking:

- one bedrooms ideally, autonomous with no shared spaces with neighbours

- a balcony or terrace

- recently refurbished (last 5 years)

- walking distance to Via Urbana, Via dei Serpenti

- with kitchen

We are also looking for a small space to rent that can be used a storage area / locker.

If you have an apartment that is available for rent, or a storage space please send an email to: wanderlustholidayroma@gmail.com. Photos would be very helpful or a link to your listing.