Rome After Sunset tour: Friday 18 August

A walk through Rome after sunset, alternating masterpieces of art and architecture with lesser-known places, stories and paths, all described and experienced in their intense nighttime guise. Ancient times, Renaissance, Baroque: a long story made of cultural evolutions, historical events, ancient legends and popular traditions.

Itinerary: Piazzale Flaminio, Piazza del Popolo, Via Margutta, Spanish Steps, Propaganda Fidae,

Sant’Andrea delle Fratte Basilica, Trevi Fountain, Piazza del Quirinale

Date: Friday 18 August - 19.30 to 22.30

Cost: 30€/person

Confirmation of the participation within Thursday 17 August

Meeting point: Caffè dell’Orologio - Piazzale Flaminio | Finish point: Piazza del Quirinale

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. Professors with years of experience in teaching and urban exploration have joined together to create unique experiences of this city. More details on our web site https://c-rome.com/