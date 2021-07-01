ROMA JEWELRY WEEK October 11th - 17th 2021

The first edition of Roma Jewelry Week opens officially. The event aims to enhance the contemporary jewel, artist’s jewel and the historical goldsmiths to offer the public a high cultural value that exalts the great cultural heritage of the city, connecting the most interesting realities in the field. Protagonists are the jewelry designers and the excellence of the Roman goldsmiths, jewel boutiques, art galleries, academies and associations based in Rome. Upon selection the exhibition would be possible to designers from other Italian cities or from abroad.

ELIGIBILITY

Academies| Artisans | Artists | Associations | Atelier | Designers | Teachers| Art Galleries | Jewelers| Goldsmith masters | Maisons and Students

The event will be held at the same time of the Premio Incinque Jewels, second edition, organized by Incinque Open Art Monti Association. The contest is willing to promote the culture of the Contemporary Jewel in Rome area and, for the first time, it will take place in the historical location Auditorium di Mecenate dated back 30 b.C.

All those who wish to present a project, submit their location or exhibit during Rome Jewelry Week are invited to enroll on or before September 09, 2021 by sending their data and photos to info@romajewelryweek.com

www.romajewelryweekk.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75094
Previous article Free Podcasts on Rome
Next article Qualified English Teachers for Children - City Centre

RELATED ARTICLES

Free choral concert
Events

Free choral concert

C-Rome: Urban Drawing Lesson THE AVENTINE | Sunday 27 June
Events

C-Rome: Urban Drawing Lesson THE AVENTINE | Sunday 27 June

C-ROME | After Sunset _ walk #1 - 19,30 to 23,00
Events

C-ROME | After Sunset _ walk #1 - 19,30 to 23,00

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome
Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

High School Info Night at AOSR
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Songs of Praise
Events

Songs of Praise

PREMIO INCINQUE JEWELS 2021
Events

PREMIO INCINQUE JEWELS 2021

Yoga & Wellness Retreat in Sicily
Events

Yoga & Wellness Retreat in Sicily

C-ROME | Next tour: A 2000 Years Walk - Sunday 23 May
Events

C-ROME | Next tour: A 2000 Years Walk - Sunday 23 May

The Neapolitan Lives and Careers of Netherlandish Immigrant Painters
Events

The Neapolitan Lives and Careers of Netherlandish Immigrant Painters

Claudia Rogge, EverAfter - DANTE. In a private dream of Raffaele Curi.
Events

Claudia Rogge, EverAfter - DANTE. In a private dream of Raffaele Curi.

Temple University Hosts Virginia Jewiss: "Dante's Vita Nuova"
Events

Temple University Hosts Virginia Jewiss: "Dante's Vita Nuova"