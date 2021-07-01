ROMA JEWELRY WEEK October 11th - 17th 2021

The first edition of Roma Jewelry Week opens officially. The event aims to enhance the contemporary jewel, artist’s jewel and the historical goldsmiths to offer the public a high cultural value that exalts the great cultural heritage of the city, connecting the most interesting realities in the field. Protagonists are the jewelry designers and the excellence of the Roman goldsmiths, jewel boutiques, art galleries, academies and associations based in Rome. Upon selection the exhibition would be possible to designers from other Italian cities or from abroad.

ELIGIBILITY

Academies| Artisans | Artists | Associations | Atelier | Designers | Teachers| Art Galleries | Jewelers| Goldsmith masters | Maisons and Students

The event will be held at the same time of the Premio Incinque Jewels, second edition, organized by Incinque Open Art Monti Association. The contest is willing to promote the culture of the Contemporary Jewel in Rome area and, for the first time, it will take place in the historical location Auditorium di Mecenate dated back 30 b.C.

All those who wish to present a project, submit their location or exhibit during Rome Jewelry Week are invited to enroll on or before September 09, 2021 by sending their data and photos to info@romajewelryweek.com

www.romajewelryweekk.com