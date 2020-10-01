Private painting classes with French Artist

Private painting classes for children and adults

with French painter Jérôme Glomaud.

Languages spoken French, English, Italian and Spanish.

The lessons are for Children of all ages and for adults.

Tempera, gouache and oil on canvas; trompe l’oeil, marbleizing,

wood graining etc… for further information you may contact him

at +39 366 990 6829.

General Info

Address Vicolo del Cinque 12
Email address jeromeglomaudchadefaux@gmail.com

View on Map

