Private painting classes with French Artist
Private painting classes for children and adults
with French painter Jérôme Glomaud.
Languages spoken French, English, Italian and Spanish.
The lessons are for Children of all ages and for adults.
Tempera, gouache and oil on canvas; trompe l’oeil, marbleizing,
wood graining etc… for further information you may contact him
at +39 366 990 6829.
General Info
Address Vicolo del Cinque 12
Email address jeromeglomaudchadefaux@gmail.com
