PREMIO INCINQUE JEWELS 3rd Edition

Premio Incinque Jewels 3d Edition OPEN CALL

Creatives, designers and goldsmiths are invited to submit their projects in a once in a lifetime chance to exhibit their creations at an archaeological site dated 30 b. C.

The contest aims to celebrate and showcase some of the most talented artists of contemporary jewelry. The project wants to enhance and promote talent and artistic excellence, demonstrating that contemporary art and creativity coexist with technology and innovation, with tradition and antique goldsmith techniques, converging into unique and precious jewels telling stories.

Premio Incinque Jewels collective exhibition, the flagship event of the Roma Jewelry Week 2022, will be the result of a careful selection of goldsmith artistic creations by a jury of experts in the field and it will take place from October 14th to 16th: this year's theme is "Grand Tour- The colors of the journey"

To receive the announcement with the contest rules and price details please write to premioincinquejewels@gmail.com or info@romajewelryweek.com with the Object "Candidatura Premio Incinque Jewels"

General Info

Price info write to premioincinquejewels@gmail.com for price details
Address Via della Madonna dei Monti, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
