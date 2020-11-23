A young singing and piano student of mine is looking for a small upright piano.
If you are leaving town, please contact me and I will put you in touch with the parents.
General Info
Price info By mutual agreement
Address Via Principe Umberto, 00185 Roma RM, Italia
Email address musicamunditrust@gmail.com
View on Map
Piano
Via Principe Umberto, 00185 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Spanish Steps - We have a cozy and fully furnished apartment with an INCREDIBLE and HUGE terrace right in front of the Spanish Steps with a breathtaking view of the Trinità dei Mon...
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna
Largo Temistocle Solera - Nuovo Salaria area - We have an incredibly spacious and nicely furnished apartment renting in a closed communitycalled "Prato della Signora" for EXPATS ON...
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...