Photography shoot

Hello,

I am a professional male from the states in medical business. I would like to start photography company with NFT works. I'd like to have a photoshoot of girls in Rome aged 19-26. I can offer 300 euro and the shoots would be outside and can have final say in anything uploaded. I will be here until end of day Thursday 29.7.21

General Info

Price info 300 euro
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75272
Previous article UMBRIA - farmhouse with pool

RELATED ARTICLES

Life Coach available
Services Lessons Personal

Life Coach available

Fotoregali in stoffa fatto a mano
Personal

Fotoregali in stoffa fatto a mano

Expat New Moms Group in Rome
Personal

Expat New Moms Group in Rome

Train Station Encounter
Personal

Train Station Encounter

Looking to meet...
Personal

Looking to meet...

Looking for Vintage Clothing!
Personal

Looking for Vintage Clothing!

Looking for a girl in Rome
Personal

Looking for a girl in Rome

Crescere Insieme
Lessons Personal Schools and colleges

Crescere Insieme

Blogger Wanted
Personal

Blogger Wanted

Book for sale
Personal

Book for sale

Piano
Personal

Piano

Learn Italian online - Impara italiano
Personal

Learn Italian online - Impara italiano

Kojie San Lightening Soap
Personal

Kojie San Lightening Soap

Earrings for sale
Personal

Earrings for sale

Earrings for sale
Personal

Earrings for sale