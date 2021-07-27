Photography shoot

Hello,
I am a professional male from the states in medical business. I would like to start photography company with NFT works. I'd like to have a photoshoot of girls in Rome aged 19-26. I can offer 300 euro and the shoots would be outside and can have final say in anything uploaded. I will be here until end of day Thursday 29.7.21
Price info 300 euro
