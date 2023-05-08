Pet-friendly 2 bed in town

Single, non-smoker, adult female looking for a 2/3 bedroom apartment. Pet friendly, furnished and equipped, air conditioning, wifi. One year contract, looking for something lovely :-) Walking distance around Monti. I have excellent credentials, which can be provided.
