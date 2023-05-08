17.7 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 08 May 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Pet-friendly 2 bed in town
Classifieds Accommodation wanted

Pet-friendly 2 bed in town

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Single, non-smoker, adult female looking for a 2/3 bedroom apartment. Pet friendly, furnished and equipped, air conditioning, wifi. One year contract, looking for something lovely :-) Walking distance around Monti. I have excellent credentials, which can be provided.

General Info

Price info Eur 4000 (incl)
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation wanted

Housing Needed for 10 U.S. Students for June 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Looking for apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

WANTED BILOCALE - GRAZIE MILLE

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Looking for a one bed appartment/studio for 4 months

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Looking for a studio or 1 bedroom apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Looking for an apartment.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Apartment wanted in Marconi area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Apartment wanted in Marconi area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -