Personal trainer with a degree in Sport Sciences and Human Nutrition Sciences who carries out his activity in the city of Rome; I focus my studies, training and work on the pursuit of better health, aesthetic change and much more.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Personal Trainer
Via Nicastro, 8/D
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
CUSTOMER CARE AGENT IN TOURISM