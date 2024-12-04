12.5 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 04 December 2024
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Patente B for Foreigners in Italy
Classifieds Lessons

Patente B for Foreigners in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Italian Driving License (IDL) course is designed to help foreigners pass the theory test for the patente B in Italy. Suitable for those you speak little Italian and know English.

General Info

Email address info@scuolamangiaparole.com
Image Gallery
1 of 5
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 1
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 1
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 2
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 2
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 3
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 3
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 4
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 4
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 5
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 5
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 1
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 2
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 3
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 4
Patente B for Foreigners in Italy - image 5
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 724x450
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted in Rome Lessons

Effective Maths, Physics and Science lessons in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

Online English Lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted in Rome Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

English lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

Native English Teacher Offering Lessons for Kids

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

Mother tongue/Bilingual English Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher -Summer Course

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -